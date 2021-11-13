Cherry Creek beats Grandview to win first 5A volleyball state title since 2008

The Bruins and Wolves were the last match to finish on Saturday night and Cherry Creek claimed the championship in four sets.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cherry Creek High School is a state championship machine.

The Bruins' girls volleyball team added to the trophy collection on Saturday night, winning the 5A title at Broadmoor World Arena in four sets over rival Grandview. It was the program's first state championship since 2008.

The two schools were the last match to finish on the night, as nearly every point was well played and competitive until the end. Cherry Creek won the first set 27-25, dropped the second set 28-26 and took the last two by scores of 25-17 and 25-14.

"Just surreal," Bruins senior Carter Booth said after the match. "We all were just saying we cant believe we just did that. It's been such a long time and coming we worked so hard for that. Pure happiness."

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Sunday morning!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.