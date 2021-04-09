Cherry Creek's McDavid creates art mosaics with Rubik's Cubes

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — However you are at something, Cherry Creek sophomore William McDavid is better at his craft.
The three-sport athlete creates masterful mosaics using Rubik's Cubes -- 598 of them to be exact.
"I just wanted to do something different," he said to Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange.
McDavid mentioned how many people can solve a Rubik's Cube but only a small number can do what he does. He finds pictures of people, digitizes and pixelates them and plugs that into his iPad, and then it gives him a cube-by-cube rubric to create his works of art.
"People don't seem to understand that it's just all intuitive for me," he said.
McDavid is a remarkable artist with a unique way of sharing his gift with others.
He isn't sure exactly what the future will look like in this particular realm, but mentioned how he looks forward to having more fun with it and hopes to one day be recognized by Rubik's as an ambassador.
