Cheyenne Mountain captures first hockey state title in 18 years

DENVER — It's been a long time coming, but Cheyenne Mountain is once again hockey state champions.
The Red-Tailed Hawks defeated Colorado Academy 4-0 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena to capture their first state title since 2004. It is the 15th championship in program history, the most of any school in CHSAA history.
"We want to keep winning," said Jeremy Renholm after the victory. "There's always next year. We're coming back next year."
Cheyenne Mountain, which was the top seed in the Class 4A playoff bracket, caps off a 20-2 overall season with the win over No. 3 Colorado Academy and avenges it first loss -- a 3-2 defeated to the Mustangs on February 12.
Colorado Academy's season ends with a runner-up finish and a 17-4 overall record.
