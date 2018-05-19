It was a long road for the Cheyenne Mountain Indians just to reach the 4A state final against No. 1 Dawson at Mile High Stadium.

The Indians worst loss of the regular season, 10-3, came at the hands of the Dawson Mustangs. Not this time.

Fueled by one of their star players, August Johnson returning to the lineup after sitting out due to a concussion since April 9th against Thompson Valley and a shot at redemption, the Indians had a whole lot of fight in them.

Despite Dawson taking an early 3-0 lead through the second quarter, Cheyenne Mountain climbed back within one to make it 4-3 just before the end of the third quarter.

Trailing the entire game, the Indians took their first lead of the game off a shot from Johnson to make it 7-6 with a little more than three minutes left in the game. Johnson's goal would eventually be the game-winner, Cheyenne Mountain tallied one more for good measure.

Once again Dawson reaches the state final and for the third year in a row they can't get the job done. Cheyenne Mountain wins their first 4A Boys Lacrosse State Championship in comeback fashion in an exciting finish.

