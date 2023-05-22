Cheyenne Mountain holds off Erie to win 4A boys lacrosse championship

The Red-Tailed Hawks fought off the Tigers' comeback bid in double overtime to capture their third-straight state title.

DENVER — Back-to-back-to-back.

The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team defended its Class 4A state crown for the third year in a row on Monday night at the University of Denver.

The Red-Tailed Hawks' three-peat came in dramatic fashion as they had to fight off a comeback attempt from the Erie Tigers to win 10-9 in double overtime of the state title game.

Cheyenne Mountain opened the game on a 5-0 run and led 9-5 late before Erie rallied to score the equalizer with just 12 seconds left in regulation. Logan Mika then delivered the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Red-Tailed Hawks.

Cheyenne Mountain's season ends with a 16-3 overall record, which included a 13-game win streak in route to the championship. Erie finishes 15-4 as runner-up.

