Cheyenne Mountain holds off Erie to win 4A boys lacrosse championship

DENVER — Back-to-back-to-back.
The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team defended its Class 4A state crown for the third year in a row on Monday night at the University of Denver.
The Red-Tailed Hawks' three-peat came in dramatic fashion as they had to fight off a comeback attempt from the Erie Tigers to win 10-9 in double overtime of the state title game.
Cheyenne Mountain opened the game on a 5-0 run and led 9-5 late before Erie rallied to score the equalizer with just 12 seconds left in regulation. Logan Mika then delivered the game-winning goal in double overtime for the Red-Tailed Hawks.
Cheyenne Mountain's season ends with a 16-3 overall record, which included a 13-game win streak in route to the championship. Erie finishes 15-4 as runner-up.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.