Cheyenne Mountain wins 4A wrestling state championship

The Indians crowned two individual state champions on Saturday night and had three more wrestlers place in the top-3.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The big boys got it done for Cheyenne Mountain on Saturday night in the 2021 4A state wrestling tournament.

The Indians captured the team state title at Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo behind several impressive performances throughout their squad. It was the first-ever wrestling championship in school history.

Nico Gagliardi won the 195-pound classification, taking down Montrose's Raul Martinez by fall. His teammate Jake Boley completed an undefeated season, taking down Broomfield's Morgen Watt, also by fall in the 220-pound classification.

At the 285-pound classification, Jesse Boley took second place, while Nicholas Grizales also finished second in the 126-pound classification. Soren Herzog found himself on the podium as well, finishing third in the 182-pound classification.

The Indians won the team title with 123.5 points, Pueblo County finished second with 102 points and Pueblo East finished third with 100 points.

Other results of note in 4A were Woodland Park junior Brody Hankin winning his third-straight championship, with a chance at a four-peat next season.

Loveland junior Kobi Johnson won his second state title, as did Isaias Estrada (Thomas Jefferson), Rudy Lopez (Erie) and Vance Vombaur (Windsor) to repeat as champions.

