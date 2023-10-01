Longtime CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann dies

Borgmann spent 33 years with the Colorado High School Activities Association before retiring in June 2021.

AURORA, Colo. — Bert Borgmann, a Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner for more than three decades, died Monday after a hospitalization. He was 67.

No cause of death has been given.

"On Monday Jan. 9, at approximately 6pm our father, Bert Borgmann, the strongest man I’ve ever known, left this mortal plane and went to be with our mom," Borgmann’s son, Logan, posted on Facebook. “The loss of my father was a surprise and definitely has been a very difficult time. We will miss him dearly and know that his influence and mentorship spread far and wide.”

Borgmann spent 33 years with CHSAA before retiring in June 2021.

At CHSAA he oversaw multiple sports – including baseball, basketball and football – as well as music. He was a media liaison and helped bring the football championship game to Mile High Stadium. He was instrumental in founding the CHSAA Hall of Fame.

