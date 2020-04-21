DENVER — CHSAA officially canceled the high school spring sports season this morning, after postponing it three different times in hopes of returning in late semester.

In a note to member schools, Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said the association proceeded with cautious optimism with the hope to create memories for the high school communities, especially the seniors.

On Monday, Governor Polis announced a transition to “Safer at Home” guidelines, which included the cancellation of in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. CHSAA said the decision to cancel the spring season aligns with these new guidelines.

"We convened a meeting of the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee on Monday evening. The group came to a consensus, and stated: 'It would be impractical and irresponsible for the Association to move forward with a spring season in the next weeks or even the summer months,' Blanford-Green said. "It is with this information -- the inability to ensure operations under the protective guidelines, statewide accountability and public safety through all high school events -- that the Association has cancelled all performances, festivals, competitions, regular season and culminating CHSAA-sanctioned spring activities and athletics for the remainder of the 2020 season, ending on June 1."

With the season ending on June 1, the moratorium also ends on June 1 and the Association will reconvene after that point to discuss student and coach contact, virtual workouts, tryouts, and building usage.

"Our hats are off to the many seniors that have shown maturity and resolve as their culminating year of high school has been impacted beyond activities and athletics due to this worldwide COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a statement. "The Class of 2020 will not be forgotten."

