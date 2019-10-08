ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos and the Colorado High School Activities Association teamed up for the second-consecutive year to host a fall sports media day at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse in Dove Valley.

20 of the top football programs in Colorado took the stage to answer the media's toughest questions, the same way the Broncos would. They received social media training from Denver Broncos Sr. Strategic Communications Manager Seth Medvin, a tour around the facility, and took photos with the Broncos team photographer.

While last year was solely a football media day, this year also featured softball, tennis, soccer, golf, cross country, field hockey, gymnastics and volleyball teams.