Local gymnasts shine as individual champs are crowned at state meet

THORNTON, Colo. — What a way to finish up the 2021 state gymnastics meet.
After team champions were crowned on Thursday (5A, Broomfield) and Friday (4A , Elizabeth), Saturday at Thornton High School was all about individual winners from across Colorado.
Lakewood helped highlight the day with Isabella Gee winning the 5A bars competition with a score of 9.8 and Lauren Burt taking home the 5A beam title with a score of 9.65.
“It feels like a dream, honestly. I was just so happy to be up there (atop the podium). I’ve been having so much fun. It’s just so fun to be here with my team," Gee said.
Heritage's Kate Bryant also shined, earning two 5A individual state titles on the vault (9.9) and floor exercise (9.775).
“I was proud of myself, but also proud of the people next to me (on the podium) because we all worked our butts off to get here. My biggest goal was to have fun and not be in my head too much. I think we did pretty good," Bryant said.
in 4A, Green Mountain's Gianna Martyna captured the vault title with a score of 9.925 and Niwot's Mia Curry took home the beam championship with a 9.55.
“It’s nice to know that I got here, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. They make everything worth it to be here," Martyna said.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Sunday morning!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.