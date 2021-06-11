Local gymnasts shine as individual champs are crowned at state meet

After team championships were claimed on Thursday and Friday, Saturday was all about star individuals from Lakewood, Heritage, Green Mountain, Niwot and more.

THORNTON, Colo. — What a way to finish up the 2021 state gymnastics meet.

After team champions were crowned on Thursday (5A, Broomfield) and Friday (4A , Elizabeth), Saturday at Thornton High School was all about individual winners from across Colorado.

Lakewood helped highlight the day with Isabella Gee winning the 5A bars competition with a score of 9.8 and Lauren Burt taking home the 5A beam title with a score of 9.65.

“It feels like a dream, honestly. I was just so happy to be up there (atop the podium). I’ve been having so much fun. It’s just so fun to be here with my team," Gee said.

Heritage's Kate Bryant also shined, earning two 5A individual state titles on the vault (9.9) and floor exercise (9.775).

“I was proud of myself, but also proud of the people next to me (on the podium) because we all worked our butts off to get here. My biggest goal was to have fun and not be in my head too much. I think we did pretty good," Bryant said.

in 4A, Green Mountain's Gianna Martyna captured the vault title with a score of 9.925 and Niwot's Mia Curry took home the beam championship with a 9.55.

“It’s nice to know that I got here, but I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. They make everything worth it to be here," Martyna said.

