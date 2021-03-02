CHSAA moves state wrestling tournament to Pueblo

DENVER — Yet another high school state championship is being relocated from Denver.
The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors voted to approved the relocation of the wrestling state tournament, which is typically held annually at Pepsi Center -- now named Ball Arena, to the Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo.
Normally a three-day event, this year's wrestling tournament will be condensed to two and held March 12-13. This is also the first sanctioned season for girls wrestling.
"Providing a culminating event with the CHSAA Championship experience is a goal for all CHSAA sanctioned events during this season," said assistant commissioner Adam Bright, according to the CHSAA website. "The City of Pueblo has played host to multiple CHSAA events in the past, and provides an excellent venue to continue the championship experience during this 2021 wrestling season."
The Southwest Motors Events Center can seat 3,264 people at full capacity. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that won't happen this year, but CHSAA will seek a variance to allow as many fans as possible to attend.
