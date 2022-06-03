CHSAA announces new Commissioner

CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green and Associate Commissioner Tom Robinson are both retiring at the end of the school year.

AURORA, Colo. — Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) has announced its next Commissioner.

On Monday, the CHSAA Board of Directors voted to hire Michael Krueger as the Association’s next commissioner. An offer was made Monday evening and Krueger accepted, CHSAA said.

When he officially assumes the position on July 1, Krueger will become CHSAA’s 10th commissioner. The three finalists for the position were Krueger, Bethany Brookens and Christopher Noll.

Krueger is the current Senior Director of Education for USA Football.

Krueger has also served as District Athletic Director for Aurora Public Schools (APS) and was a member of the Colorado Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors from 2009-2018. Krueger has also been Director of Athletics and Activities at Palisade High School, as well as Trustee and Mayor-Pro-Tempore of Palisade.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green and Associate Commissioner Tom Robinson are both retiring at the end of the school year, it was announced in December.

Blanford-Green is CHSAA's first female and first Black commissioner. She took the job in 2017, after working at CHSAA both as assistant commissioner and associate commissioner from 1996 to 2012.

"Since her return to Colorado, Blanford-Green has introduced several digital platforms that improved education, operations, outreach and communication," CHSAA said in a news release. "She also created the handbook committee, which helped facilitate collaborative statewide discussions prior to the passage of bylaws. Blanford-Green also led Colorado high school sports to successfully completing all 31 seasons and culminating events during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"As you know I won't be counting days as I love my job, this staff, being present for the membership and the many stake holders invested in interscholastic and education-based participation," she wrote in her retirement letter.

Robinson became a CHSAA assistant commissioner in 2001. In his 20 years with the association, he has overseen officials and the sportsmanship program, as well as boys and girls golf. He is also the president of the National Association of Sports Officials and the replay coordinator for the Big 12 Conference.

"I’ve met so many great people along the way," Robinson said in a release. "The CHSAA, a unique set of people dedicated to education-based activities and athletics, made my life fuller and more whole."

