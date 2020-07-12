High school sports pushed back due to coronavirus concerns

Season B sports were supposed to begin on Jan. 4, 2021, but CHSAA said recent COVID-19 spread is forcing them to reschedule.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Season B sports will be pushed back.

Season B sports were supposed to start on Jan. 4, 2021. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) sent a letter Sunday night to CHSAA telling them they would not permit the sports to begin, CHSAA said.

In CDPHE's letter they told CHSAA that no variances would be given to CHSAA at this time, CHSAA said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reached an all time high in terms of disease transmission both in Colorado and around the nation," CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker-Rye said. "The Colorado School of Public Health estimates that 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently infectious. Hospital admissions are steadily increasing, and the past six weeks have produced a significant increase in the number of deaths statewide. With the Thanksgiving holiday just behind us and the impending December holiday festivities, we are very concerned that the rate of transmission will continue to increase.

"At this time, we do not have enough information about what disease incidence and hospitalization capacity will look like in January, and therefore are unable to make a determination regarding indoor high school athletics in Season B. Season B high school sports would operate based on the restrictions in the level of the Dial in the county in which the school resides. For counties in Level Red, this means no indoor group sports are authorized.

"In addition, our top goal for the new year is to support a return to in-person learning. Season B sports are conducted mainly indoors during the colder months, which reduces the ability to assure social distancing. This in turn may further promote disease transmission at a time when we need to ensure that students and teachers are protected and that in-person learning is the highest priority."

Season B sports will not begin until at least Feb. 1, 2021, CHSAA said.

CHSAA said they hope to meet with CDPHE and Gov. Jared Polis' COVID Response Team in mid-January to look at COVID-19 data and discuss getting variances for Season B sports to begin.

Season B activities impacted are:

Boys & Girls Basketball

Boys & Girls Skiing

Boys & Girls Wrestling

Girls Swim & Dive

Ice Hockey

Spirit (Championship Weekend March 25-27)

CHSAA is proposing calendar changes, which are subject to variance approval from CDPHE.

The season would run seven weeks with practices beginning on Jan. 25, 2021. Games would be played between Feb. 1-Mar. 20.

The delay of Season B sports also pushes back the beginning of Season C and D sports.