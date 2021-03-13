CHSAA releases four-team state hockey brackets for 5A, 4A

The Frozen Four for both classifications will take place at the Budweiser Event Center in Loveland March 16-18.

DENVER — The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) released the Class 5A and 4A state hockey brackets on Saturday morning.

Due to scheduling restrictions caused by COVID-19 shortening the season, only four teams in each classification made the field. That's a stark contrast from the 24-team field (all one classification) last year.

The games will be played March 16-18 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, with the 5A semifinals on Tuesday night, the 4A semis Wednesday night and the championships on Thursday night.

The schedule is as follows:

Class 5A

Tuesday, March 16

No. 1 Fort Collins vs. No. 4 Chaparral, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Regis Jesuit vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday, March 17

No. 1 Crested Butte vs. No. 4 Cheyenne Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Kent Denver vs. No. 3 Battle Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

It's a honor for these eight teams to make the field, but tough for teams like Denver East (5A), Cherry Creek (5A), Ralston Valley (5A), Mullen (4A) and Colorado Academy (4A) that all had outstanding seasons.

CHSAA also announced on Saturday each team will be allowed 100 spectators in the arena for their game(s) and parking is free. Concessions will be available, but limited as well.

Valor Christian is the defending state champion after winning a thrilling, 5OT game against Fort Collins a season ago by a final score of 1-0.

>> Video above: Fort Collins goalie Sam Simon reflects on his historic 84-save performance in the 2020 title game