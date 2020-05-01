DENVER — Local wrestlers returned from winter break this weekend with a tournament that's become a staple.

Twelve teams from across the state gathered at Denver East High School for the 12th-annual Colfax Smackdown.

Cherry Creek walked away with the team title, while Greeley Central finished runner-up.

"It's probably one of my favorite tournaments of the year," said Cherry Creek senior Max Franz, who won the 132-pound weight class championship match. "It's really good coming right off break because you get a lot of matches."

Individual results

106- Anee Vigil (Prairie View) won by fall over Dayne Herrera (Pueblo Centennial) (Fall 1:57)

113- Phyre Averill (Denver East) won by fall over Fabian Hernandez (Greeley Central) (Fall 0:28)

120- Dominick Castro (Pueblo Centennial) won by fall over Josiah Alvarado (Prairie View) (Fall 4:42)

126- Jacob Duran (Fort Lupton) won by major decision over Tyler Cleverly (Mountain Range) (Maj 16-5)

132- Max Franz (Cherry Creek) won by fall over Dakota Taavialma (Denver East) (Fall 1:43)

138- Zack Zuniga (Thornton) won by tech fall over Jacob Kiefer (Fruita) (TF 15-0)

145- Austin Lurhing (Cherry Creek) won by fall over Jacob Bruning (Thornton) (Fall 5:53)

152- Jeremiah Williams (Fruita) won by fall over Zander Alirez (Greeley Central) (Fall 3:55)

160- Yahir Chairez-Salazar (Greeley Central) won by decision over Erik Bruning (Thornton) (Dec 3-1)

170- Mitchell Bond (Prairie View) won by decision over Asher Cunningham (Columbine) (Dec 6-1)

182- Jake Forbes (Columbine) won by tech fall over Kenny Fenton (Mountain Range) (TF 17-2)

195- Daniel Jimenez (Prairie View) won by fall over Espin Hernandez (Fruita) (Fall 2:52)

220- Ian Tullos (Cherry Creek) won by fall over Mike Serna (Greeley Central) (Fall 4:57)

285- Zach Schraeder (Columbine) won by fall over Diego Paredes (Thornton) (Fall 5:57)

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning.