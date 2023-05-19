Colorado Academy defends 5A girls lacrosse crown

The Mustangs won their eighth consecutive state championship on Friday night by defeating Regis Jesuit.

DENVER — Make it eight in a row for the Colorado Academy girls lacrosse team.

The Mustangs captured the Class 5A state championship with an 11-6 win over Regis Jesuit at the University of Denver on Friday night -- making it eight consecutive titles for the program.

"Every year it's a different feeling and it just feels great to win all over again," said junior midfielder Zoe Martin, who scored three goals. "I really want to end with four. That's my main goal for next year."

Colorado Academy capped off a perfect season, going 19-0 overall in route to the championship. Regis Jesuit finishes 12-5 as runner up.

