No. 1 Colorado Academy girls lacrosse earns statement win over No. 3 Cherry Creek

The Mustangs and Bruins played a potential state championship preview on Wednesday afternoon, with Colorado Academy prevailing 18-7.

DENVER — The No. 1 Colorado Academy girls lacrosse team made a big statement on Wednesday afternoon.

In a potential state championship preview against No. 3 Cherry Creek, the Mustangs prevailed 18-7. The game was 14-4 at halftime, leading to a running clock for almost the entire second half because the margin was 10 or more goals.

CA is now 8-0 on the season and looks like the best team in Colorado, although No. 2 Fairview (7-0) figures to have something to say about that. The Bruins fell to 5-2 with the loss.

Up next for the Mustangs is a game against Ralston Valley next Tuesday while Creek will look to rebound against Grandview on Saturday.

>> Watch the extended video above and see highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

