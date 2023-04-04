Colorado Academy girls lacrosse moves past Columbine to remain undefeated

The Mustangs defeated the Rebels 18-3 on Monday.

DENVER — New coach, same program for Colorado Academy girl's lacrosse.

The Mustangs, who are the seven-time defending state champions, are operating under 'business as usual' with first-year head coach Sonorah Hunter.

Colorado Academy, the No. 1 team in Class 5A in the CHSAA rankings, are off to an undefeated start -- now 6-0 on the season after an 18-3 win over Columbine on Monday.

Zoe Martin led the way for the Mustangs with a game-high five goals. Skylar May and Charlotte Corkins both netted three goals apiece.

