Colorado Academy girls lacrosse stays perfect with win over Cherry Creek

The No. 1 Mustangs rolled past the No. 3 Bruins by a score of 15-4 on Monday night.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It's been 2,559 days since the Colorado Academy girls lacrosse team last lost to a Colorado opponent.

The six-time defending state champion Mustangs are the clear No. 1 team in the 5A rankings, and seemed like they might get tested by No. 3 Cherry Creek on paper.

But Colorado Academy (now 5-0 overall this season) proved to still be in a league of its own, blowing past the Bruins with a 15-4 victory at Stutler Bowl Stadium on Monday night.

It keeps the Mustangs' undefeated run against in-state opponents growing, which dates back more than seven years to April 2, 2015 when Mullen was the last team to defeat Colorado Academy.

The Mustangs next play No. 7 ThunderRidge at home next Tuesday (April 12).

Cherry Creek (3-1) suffers its first loss of the season and will aim to bounce back when the Bruins host Mullen (3-1) on Wednesday night.

