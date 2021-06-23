Colorado Academy girls lacrosse wins 6th straight 5A state title in dominant fashion

The Mustangs finished 2021 a perfect 13-0, capping the year off with a 14-3 victory over Valor Christian to capture yet another state championship.

AURORA, Colo. — Six in a row.

It’s almost hard to wrap your mind around.

The Colorado Academy girls lacrosse team won its 6th straight 5A state championship on Wednesday night, beating Valor Christian in a dominant effort by a score of 14-3.

The Mustangs took home the trophy in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season. But the team picked up right where it left off two years ago and it was worth the wait.

“Losing a season was really hard, but these girls fought back. The underclassmen showed up and it’s just amazing to be part of this team,” Mustangs senior captain Jessie Bakes told 9NEWS after the win. “A lot of people don’t see how much effort goes into it and a lot of people just expect a result. There’s really a lot of hard work that goes into it and everything’s deserved. I’m really proud of us.”

CA finished the year a perfect 13-0 with the win in a game that was never close. The Mustangs jumped out to an 8-2 lead at halftime and eventually went up my more than 10 goals, setting in motion a running clock for the rest of the contest.

The Eagles have nothing to hang their heads about, as a great season finished up with an 11-2 record. Not shockingly, both losses came at the hands of Colorado Academy.

Then again, the Mustangs have done that to a lot of teams the last six years.

