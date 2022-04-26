Strong second half lifts Colorado Academy soccer past Prospect Ridge

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Academy girls soccer team was saving the best for last.
The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA rankings, went on the road to face No. 5 Prospect Ridge Academy on Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Academy battled back from a one-goal halftime deficit for a 2-1 win over the Miners.
Celina Frenz led the way with a goal and an assist, while Naomi Wolff added a goal and Mattie Mielke contributed an assist.
Colorado Academy improves to 9-3 overall on the season, with an undefeated 8-0 mark in 3A Metro League play. Prospect Ridge falls to 9-2 overall (4-2 3A ML).
