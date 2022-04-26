Strong second half lifts Colorado Academy soccer past Prospect Ridge

The Mustangs rallied from a halftime deficit to win 2-1 over the Miners on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The Colorado Academy girls soccer team was saving the best for last.

The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in this week's CHSAA rankings, went on the road to face No. 5 Prospect Ridge Academy on Tuesday afternoon. Colorado Academy battled back from a one-goal halftime deficit for a 2-1 win over the Miners.

Celina Frenz led the way with a goal and an assist, while Naomi Wolff added a goal and Mattie Mielke contributed an assist.

Colorado Academy improves to 9-3 overall on the season, with an undefeated 8-0 mark in 3A Metro League play. Prospect Ridge falls to 9-2 overall (4-2 3A ML).

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.