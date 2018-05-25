In the world of Colorado lacrosse, the girls of Colorado Academy hold the crown.

For the fourth straight year, the ladies of Colorado Academy and Cherry Creek went head-to-head in the girls lacrosse state championship. And just like the previous three times, the Mustangs came away with the hardware, topping the Bruins 13-7 on Wednesday night at the University of Denver’s Barton Lacrosse Stadium.

The game featured two unbeaten programs, both boasting a perfect 18-0 record. Cherry Creek was the top-overall seed while the three-time champs were set at No. 2.

Colorado Academy opened the first half with a 4-1 lead but Cherry Creek managed to get to within one by the end of the half.

In the second half, the Mustangs took control right from the whistle, rattling off four straight goals to give themselves a 9-4 cushion. The Bruins battled until the end but could never recover from the Mustangs massive second half run.

It’s the fifth title in school history for Colorado Academy. Only Cherry Creek has more titles with 10.

© 2018 KUSA