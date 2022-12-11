Colorado Academy wins 3A boys soccer state championship

The Mustangs defeated Peak to Peak 2-1 on Saturday to capture the 2022 title.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It took only 27 seconds for Simeon Woldeyohannes to break everything wide open.

The Colorado Academy junior scored two goals in less than a half-minute to kickstart the Mustangs in the Class 3A boys soccer state championship game at Weidner Field on Saturday.

Colorado Academy went on to defeat Peak to Peak 2-1 to capture the 2022 state title.

"My parents have been telling me to keep shooting the ball, so I did. I'm just so happy that we won the game," Woldeyohannes said. "It's an awesome feeling -- something I can cherish for the rest of my life."

Woldeyohannes' goals were delivered in the 14th and 15th minute.

The Pumas closed the gap in the 26th minute when Jorden Gyaltsen scored on a penalty kick.

Colorado Academy finishes the season with a 16-1-3 overall record, which included a 12-game winning streak in route to the state title.

Peak to Peak finishes 15-4-1 as runner-up.

