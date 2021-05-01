Colorado Academy wins 3A boys soccer state championship in 2OT

The Mustangs defeated Frontier Academy 2- in double overtime in the Class 3A state title game.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The boys soccer season ended in style.

Colorado Academy outlasted Frontier Academy 2-1 in double overtime to capture the Class 3A state championship in double overtime in the final game played at Weidner Field on Saturday night.

It is the fifth state title in program history and first since the Mustangs won the 2013 state title.

The Mustangs capped off an undefeated season (13-0) with Saturday's state championship.

