Colorado Academy wins seventh straight girls lacrosse championship

The Mustangs defeated Valor Christian 13-9 in the Class 5A state title game for their seventh in a row.

DENVER — The Class 5A girls lacrosse crown is staying put -- yet again.

Colorado Academy defeated Valor Christian 13-9 in the state title game on Sunday at DU, claiming its seventh championship in a row.

The Mustangs have had the title as the state's best team going back to 2015. It is the eighth title in program history for Colorado Academy, which also won its first in 2000 before its current streak.

"Every season we have to put in all this work to make sure we are here," sophomore Skylar May said. "I'm glad we came out on top."

Colorado Academy finishes the season with an 18-1 overall record. The Mustangs dropped only one game during the regular season, a 12-11 defeat to Kent Denver.

Valor Christian finishes its season with a 15-4 overall record as the state runner-up.

