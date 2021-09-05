Colorado high school athletes share love for their moms

Student-athletes from across Colorado submitted messages praising their moms on Mother's Day.

COLORADO, USA — Several high school student-athletes from across the state wished a happy Mother's Day to their moms in a segment that aired in the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday (May 9) morning.

They share messages of love and notable lessons they've learned from them throughout their lives.

In the portion of the Prep Rally, there are student-athletes from more than 10 schools sharing unique messages about the women who raised them!

>> Watch the video above and that aired on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45, and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6

If you have a highlight you'd like to send in for the Prep Rally or for consideration for the Honor Roll top plays of the week you can email it to the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com

