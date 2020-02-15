THORNTON, Colo — The first state championships of the 2020 winter season are in the books.

Leading the way was girls swimming, and the first classification to host its finals was Class 5A on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center.

Winning back-to-back team titles was Fairview, which defended its championship crown with 382.5 total points -- 34.5 ahead of runner-up Cherry Creek. It is the Knights' fourth title in program history.

Individually, Chatfield junior Kathryn Shanley won both the 200 free (1:49.41) and 500 free (4:54.07). Her win in the 500 free was a repeat of last season, while she improved from her second-place finish in the 200 free from a year ago.

"Any (personal) best time is good, so I'll take it," Shanley said. "Every tenth of a second counts ... To get that time was good."

In their second season since moving up to 5A from 4A, Heritage placed sixth overall. The Eagles boasted an individual champion in junior Anna Shaw, who won the 50 free in 22.99 seconds -- just 0.13 seconds ahead of second place.

"Every second of that race is super nerve-wracking," Shaw said. "That final touch at the wall and looking up at the time and hearing all the cheers is awesome."

Among the three team relays -- Fossil Ridge won the 200 medley (1:41.50) and 400 free (3:25.55), while Chatfield claimed the 200 free (1:34.12).

Lucy Bell of Fossil Ridge clocked 1:58.16 to win the 200 IM, and also won the 100 free (49.81). The diving event was won by Ralston Valley's Isabel Gregersen with 497.45 points.

Fossil Ridge's Renee Gillian won both the 100 fly (53.47) and 100 back (54.77), and Sophia Bradec of Regis Jesuit won the 100 breast in 1:02.22.

