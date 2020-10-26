Legendary wrestling coach Ray Barron passes away

Barron, who was the longtime coach for Heritage High School before moving to Columbine, lost his battle with brain cancer.

DENVER — The Colorado high school wrestling community lost a legend on Monday.

Ray Barron, who was a longtime coach at Heritage High School before moving to Columbine, lost his battle with terminal brain cancer. He was 70.

Barron spent the majority of his legendary career at Heritage, coaching 34 years for the Eagles. He had spent the past five years at Columbine.

Earlier this year, Barron was named the Class 5A Coach of the year. He is a member of both the Colorado High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

According to CHSAANow.com, Barron had a career record of 495-181-6 in dual meets and guided more than 50 wrestlers to place at the state tournament.

The entire Columbine community is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Coach Ray Barron. He was a legend in every way imaginable. His legacy will last for generations to come. Our love and prayers are with his wife Jane and their entire family.

BARRON'S BOYS FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/139ivh3t9n — Columbine Football (@CHSRebelball) October 26, 2020

