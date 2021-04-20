CHSAA moves volleyball state tournament to Colorado Springs

The girls volleyball state championships will now be held at the Broadmoor World Arena on May 12-13.

DENVER — Yet another high school state championship is being moved to Southern Colorado.

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) announced Tuesday that it plans to relocate the girls volleyball state tournament to the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played at the NORCO Volleyball Facility in Loveland on May 10-11. The dates have also been pushed back to May 12-13.

Both the basketball and spirit state championships were held at the Broadmoor World Arena in March, following the wrestling tournament being moved to Pueblo.

The volleyball state tournament has typically been held at the Denver Coliseum in years past.

“We are incredibly grateful to the World Arena and the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation for their partnership allowing the CHSAA to host our state volleyball championships in Colorado Springs,” assistant commissioner Bethany Brookens said on CHSAAnow.com.

“They have been incredible to work with – especially this pandemic year – and we appreciate their support and dedication in valuing our student-participants, schools, coaches, and communities. This is a true team effort across the city of Colorado Springs.

>>Video above: CHSAA moves multiple fall sports to spring

