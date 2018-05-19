What was the scene of Day 3 at the 2018 State Championship Track & Field Meet? Umbrellas. Rain jackets. More umbrellas.

However, not even a dumping of rain could prevent Rock Canyon senior Emily Sloan from a 4-peat in her signature event, the 100 hurdles.

Sloan capped off her senior year with her fourth consecutive 5A state title in that event with a time of 13.59 seconds. She was two-tenths of a second faster than the second place finisher, Cherokee Trail's Jaiden Paris.

During the 4A boys 300 hurdles, there was an epic photo finish. Pine Creek's Wyatt Wieland and Valor Christian's Dane Palazzo finished at exactly the same time to the thousandth of a second (38.007). Not even the photo could decide who wins, so both Wieland and Palazzo walk to the podium hand-in-hand.

Wow! We have a tie for first place in the 4A boys 300 hurdles. Pine Creek's Wyatt Wieland and Valor Christian's Dane Palazzo both finish in 38.007. Photo finish can't break a tie. #copreps pic.twitter.com/5wreEVHkP6 — Ryan Casey (@jryancasey) May 19, 2018

The 5A boys 100 meter dash was a near photo finish. In the middle two lanes, Fountain Fort-Carson's Deondre Ritter -- the favorite to win -- and Rock Canyon's Devin Cadena finished one one hundredth of second apart. However, crossing the finish line first was Cadena with a time of 10.7 seconds.

Denver East's Arria Minor had a great day on the track despite the rain as well; however, not the 3-peat in the 400 dash she was hoping for. Minor was well on her way to sweeping 5A sprint event with a 100 meter dash win (11.51 seconds), but didn't have the race she wanted in the 400 meter dash.

Minor had set the state record in the 400 on Friday (51.92 seconds), but today finished second to Grandview's Lily Williams.

Williams had major kick in the final 100 meters of the race to slide past Minor and finishewith a time of 53.85 seconds. Minor finished 53.94 seconds.

