Colorado's fastest racers shine on the final day of the state track championships

Repeat champions showcase their skills and new stars break out on a wild day at Jeffco

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo — The state track championships have come to a close and Scotty Gange shares the top moments from the incredible day that was at Jeffco Stadium.

Watch the video below for extended raw highlights of the action from Sunday, May 22, 2022, of the third and final championship day of action at Jeffco Stadium full of highlights and interviews with dozens of Colorado high school track athletes. (loading)

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage tomorrow on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.