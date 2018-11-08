There's no denying Colorado's high school quarterback talent has risen to a new level in the past few years.

After leading Pomona to the 5A state championship last December, Ryan Marquez committed to the University of Wyoming. On top of that, Ty Evans from Palmer Ridge recently committed to the University of Colorado, and Cherry Creek's Alex Padilla announced he'll be playing for Iowa after graduation. All of these quarterbacks have something in common, something that makes them elite.

Enter the QB whisperer, Tim Jenkins.

Jenkins is the founder and CEO of Jenkins Elite, a quarterback and wide receiver development dynasty, that has turned out some of the top high school talent in all of Colorado.

"I started in 2013, had no idea what it was," Jenkins said. "I thought I was going to sell insurance and just do this on the side. But in 2015, it really turned into the player development piece that it is today."

It started with Jenkins running a couple of kids through drills at a local park. Today, it has grown to more than 200 student-athletes from the youth to high school levels, a full coaching staff and a home at Lutheran High School in Parker. To many, it has become the worst kept secret in high school football for those looking to get the edge over their competition.

"Oh, there's no secret at all," Evans said. "The best guys in Colorado come here."

Evans, who led the Palmer Ridge Bears to a 3A state championship last year, is one of many players who travel a longer distance to train with Jenkins and his staff.

"We have guys that come, you know, five hours, get a hotel room [and] stay here for the weekend and train with [Jenkins] for the weekend and train with him as much as possible," he said. "I know guys drive from Durango, places like that, that know this is where you need to be to get that elite level training."

Four days a month, the players take the field with Jenkins and his staff -- working on everything from mechanics to footwork and live-action reads. Another four days, they hit the classroom.

"They do film study, they do classroom work. We get them on whiteboard doing x's and o's. They need to understand this game like a coordinator," Jenkins said. "If they've been in our program for awhile and they walk in [to high school] as a freshman, they know as much football as that coaching staff. They're ready to go. They're not the normal kid that comes and all he's done is a little bit of handoff [work]."

It's a year-round development academy, as many of the high school quarterbacks work with Jenkins during the regular season as well.

"I'll go watch film with Tim during the week for my next opponent," Padilla said. "I come out on Sundays and refine some of my technique and stuff like that. It's how it's going to be at the next level, so it's better to get started on it right now."

Padilla -- who has been the starter at Cherry Creek High School since his sophomore year -- began working with Jenkins in 7th grade.

"I would definitely not be in the place where I am right now without Tim and all of these coaches," he said. "They've built me from the ground up. They've helped me become the man I am today [and] become the player I am today."

Evans echoed the sentiment.

"I had a lot of raw talent, and [Jenkins] honed it in to make it crisp and smooth. That made me compete at the highest level [and] give me opportunities," he said. "I came here and he really transformed me into an elite quarterback."

Jenkins can draw his expertise from his own experiences. He is a ThunderRidge High School alum, who went on to play at Fort Lewis College. Eventually, he got a shot in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams.

"If you had told me I'd make it to the NFL from there, I'd say you're lying. I think we won four games when I was in college," Jenkins said with a laugh.

The Jenkins Elite staff consists of ten former athletes -- five former NFL players, and five division one college players, including former Colorado State University quarterback, Justin Holland. Their curriculum is designed to prepare any of its athletes for that same level of play.

While results may vary player to player, Jenkins says he experiences the same level of pride when a goal is achieved.

"Whether it's Alex [Padilla] committing to the University of Iowa, Ty [Evans] committing to CU, or some of our guys, who, they came in here and their ceiling was to be a high school player, right? They're ceiling was hey, I'm going to be a high school starter and them doing that to me, is just as rewarding," he said.

There's really no more being hush-hush about Jenkins Elite. The secret is out.

