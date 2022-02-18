Colorado's top high school wrestlers shine in semifinal matches

The championships are set!

DENVER — 1,056 hopeful wrestlers entered Ball Arena at the beginning of the tournament with dreams of winning state, and the semifinal matches were highlighted by those who have already seen the top.

Pomona's Daniel Cardenas is the must-watch athlete of the tournament, he won tonight making it look easy with a pin and numerous takedowns.

Watch the day two wrap to see some of his highlights along with several other boy and girl star athletes from around Colorado.

Click on the video below to see extended highlights and coverage from day two of the Colorado state wrestling championships (2/18/21)

