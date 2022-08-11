Colorado's top HS wrestlers hit the podium at CHSAA Media Day

The top wrestlers shared their excitement for the season at CHSAA Winter Sports Media Day on Tuesday.

DENVER — The second annual CHSAA Winter Sports High School Media Day was held on Tuesday at Empower Field at Mile High.

The event featured over 75 of Colorado's top high school student-athletes from across the state gathered in advance of the 2022-23 winter sports season.

The five-hour event provided an opportunity for select winter sports athletes and coaches from all winter sports to interact with media, including a professional photo shoot, a press conference and individual one-on-one interviews.

