Colorado's track stars showcase talent at Pomona Invitational

The big meet gave a great preview for the state championships.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — It is no surprise that Colorado is home to some remarkable track and field athletes, and they were out in full force at the 2022 Pomona Invitational Saturday.

The biggest star in Colorado high school track and field is Cherry Creek senior Riley Stewart. She holds the all-time record in the 1600-meter race and set a new Pomona meet record with a 4:44 time, grabbing first place by more than eight seconds.

Platte Valley's Devyn Lauer-Duarte (former swag chain winner) won the 100-meter dash on the boy's end while Peyton Holmes of Valor Christian won the 100-meter dash on the girl's side.

