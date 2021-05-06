Columbine golfer Ella Dailey can swing it and string it!

COLUMBINE, Colo. — Ella Dailey has chosen two of the hardest passions.
The 15-year-old Columbine High School golfer is in her first year competing in the sport.
She also plays the violin, she's been a member of the all-state orchestra every year since she was in middle school, and she's hoping to be first chair in Columbine's orchestra next year.
"I think a challenge is always really fun," she said.
Dailey has found great joy in growing in both violin and golf.
"I definitely have a lot to work toward...It's just super fun to play and that's why I do it, I just love it," she said.
Dailey has two more years of high school left where she is focusing on growing in both violin and golf.
"It's just super fun to be able to go into a different world with both of these things that I really love."
>> 9NEWS Preps Reporter Scotty Gange shares this story.
