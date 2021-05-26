Columbine lacrosse player Hayden O'Brien and his life on the water

The young man fishes by day and excels at lacrosse at night.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Hayden O'Brien is a busy man. The 18-year-old fishes two to three times a week for hours on end and also plays on the Columbine lacrosse team.

He's a defensive midfielder and is set to graduate in 2022.

Lacrosse and fishing are his two greatest passions.

"It's really my purpose, it's my fulfillment," he told 9NEWS about his love for playing lacrosse and being a part of the Columbine Rebels program.

"Not a lot of people have a reason for living but it really does give me a reason to live," O'Brien said.

He will soon spend this summer in Alaska as a fishing guide, in hopes of launching a career in the field.

O'Brien's been fishing since he was 10 and says his favorite parts of it are the ability to relax and be outside, along with the opportunity to teach his four younger siblings and watch them catch fish.

>> Scotty Gange shares this story from the South Platte River and Columbine High School.

>> Watch the video above that aired on 9NEWS on Wednesday May 26, 2021. You can also find it this weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally.

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45, and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6