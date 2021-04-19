No. 6 Columbine volleyball remains undefeated with win over Arvada West

The Rebels are now 8-0 after winning in three sets on Monday night, but it was a special evening for Arvada West as they honored long-time head coach Debra Pospisil.

ARVADA, Colo. — The No. 6 Columbine volleyball team is still undefeated in 2021.

The Rebels went on the road Monday night at Arvada West and won in three sets, moving to 8-0 on the season. The Wildcats are now 6-5.

Columbine took the first set 25-15, the second set 25-14 and pulled out a competitive third set by a score of 25-21 to earn the victory.

It was a special night for Arvada West as the team honored long-time head coach Debra Pospisil who is retiring this season after 26 years. Pospisil wants to spend more time watching her sons play college football, including former Pomona standout Jack.

Next up for the Rebels is a plethora of games the rest of the week, including contests with Ralston Valley on Tuesday and Conifer on Wednesday.

Arvada West will look to bounce back against Lakewood on Tuesday before heading to Dakota Ridge on Thursday.

