AURORA, Colo. — Columbine High School wins its first-ever 5A softball championship behind a 7-1 win over Fossil Ridge Saturday.

Rebels' ace pitcher Korbe Otis struck out 13 batters in her complete game performance.

The Columbine sluggers scored six of their seven runs off of home runs. Emma Todd led things off with a solo shot in the first inning, followed shortly by back-to-back solo shots from Ally Distler and Riley Marshall in the second. Ally Distler finished the derby off with a three-run blast to send the Rebels into celebration mode.