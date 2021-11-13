Crested Butte defends 2A boys soccer crown

The Titans shut out the Lotus School for Excellence 2-0 in the state championship game on Saturday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The kings have successfully defended their crown.

Crested Butte repeated as the Class 2A boys soccer state champions with a 2-0 shutout win over the Lotus School for Excellence in Saturday morning's title game at Weidner Field.

It is the third championship in four years for the Titans, who also won in 2018.

"We had such a good state run, and it just feels good to end on a high note," McNeill said. "It's so special. I've been waiting on this for so long."

The Titans and Meteors battled through a scoreless first half and late into the second before Davis McNeill broke the silence with a goal in the 68th minute, scoring on a header off a corner kick.

Crested Butte quickly followed up their first goal with another for insurance just over a minute later. Goalkeeper Cedar Fessenden recorded the shutout in net.

"Of course it was still amazing last year, but this year it just hits different," Fessenden said.

The Titans finish the season with an 18-1 overall record, which includes outscoring their opponents 84-7 this season.

The Meteors went 14-5 this season and finish as runners-up.

