Dakota Ridge captures 4A girls soccer championship

The Eagles blanked Lutheran 2-0 Tuesday in the Class 4A state title game for their first championship since 2003.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Twenty years later, the Dakota Ridge girls soccer team are once again state champions.

The Eagles, who are the No. 2 seed in the CHSAA playoff bracket, shut out No. 1 Lutheran 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Class 4A title game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

It is the second championship in program history for Dakota Ridge, and first since 2003 when the Eagles won the 5A title.

The Eagles got on the scoreboard early when a Lutheran own-goal slipped past the Lions' goalkeeper in the 2nd minute of the game. They extended their lead when senior Bailey Pignatore scored in the 47th minute.

"There's no words on how to explain it," Pignatore said. "I've waited four years for this and could not have expected a better experience."

Senior goalkeeper Kassidy Spencer recorded the shutout in net for the Eagles.

"I don't even know how I'm here right now but it feels so good." Spencer said. "I can't even describe it."

Dakota Ridge finishes the season with an 18-1 overall record, which included rattling off a 13-game win streak in route to the title.

Lutheran finishes 18-2 overall as runner-up.

