LAKEWOOD — One step closer.

The Dakota Ridge High School football team's hopes of making the playoffs are still alive after defeating Golden 34-17 at Trailblazer Stadium on Thursday night.

The Eagles wrapped up their regular season with a 6-4 overall record and a 4-1 mark in Jeffco League play. That gives Dakota Ridge a shot at winning the league title pending the result of Friday night's Bear Creek vs. Chatfield game at Jeffco Stadium.

A Chatfield victory in that game would award the Eagles an automatic bid to the Class 4A playoffs via league champion, edging the Chargers despite the same potential league record due to their head-to-head result earlier this season.

A Bear Creek victory would likely entail no postseason berth for Dakota Ridge, as the Bears would claim the Jeffco crown and the Eagles would be out of the top 16 RPI spots that make up the playoff bracket.

In Thursday's game, Golden shot out to a fast start with a 1-yard run from quarterback David O'Connell, which was followed by a pick-six by Jack Walters on Dakota Ridge's ensuing possession, to put the Demons up 14-0 early.

The Eagles then settled into their groove with rushing touchdowns from Chris Freddolino and Jered Garcia to pull within 17-14 at halftime after a 23-yard field goal by Golden's Joe Brock.

Dakota Ridge took its first lead in the third quarter on another short Garcia touchdown run. The Eagles then poured it on with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Ben Baffinger and an 18-yarder from Elijah Rose.

Golden finishes its 2018 season with a 5-5, 1-4 Jeffco League record.

