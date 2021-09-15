Dakota Ridge's Dante Capolungo named Athlete of the Week

Capolungo racked up 168 all-purpose yards with two touchdowns in the Eagles' Week 3 win.

LITTLETON, Colo. — The 9Preps "Swag Chain" has a new owner.

Dante Capolungo of Dakota Ridge football was named the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning him the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Capolungo, a senior, racked up 168 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns against Thomas Jefferson in the Eagles' Week 3 victory.

Both of Capolungo's touchdowns were impressive -- one a 94-yard kickoff return and the other a diving 40-yard reception into the end zone.

Capolungo was surprised by Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange during his ceramics class on Wednesday morning.

"Don't give up on your dreams," he said to his classmates when receiving the Swag Chain.

