Dawson School repeats as 2A state soccer champion

The Mustangs go back-to-back!

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Congrats to the Dawson School Mustangs on runnit it back to win their second straight 2A state girls soccer championship!

On Wednesday night, the Mustangs took down Crested Butte by a final score of 3-0 to secure the title at Dicks Sporting Goods Park

