Day one of the Colorado High School State Track & Field Meet is predominantly prelims, but don't tell that to East High School sprinter Arria Minor and Monarch High School pole vaulter Max Manson.

Minor, who swept the sprint events her freshman and sophomore years, is well on her way to a three-peat performance.

She set a new Colorado State record in the 400 meter dash with a time of 51.92 seconds, which also happens to be the fastest time in the country posted this year, and followed up with a state record in the 200 meter event.

After setting that record earlier this month, Minor beat her own time crossing the finish line in 22.89 seconds.

On the field, Monarch junior and pole vaulter Max Manson made history on the first day of the state meet. The Colorado high school pole vault record has stood for more than three decades and ironically the title will still stay in the family.

Manson overcame his dad's state meet record in the event with an impressive 17 foot, three and a half inch vault, half an inch higher than his dad Pat Manson's meet best set in 1986.

Day two of the Colorado State Track & Field Meet continues tomorrow despite rain in the forecast.

