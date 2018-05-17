Day one of the Colorado High School State Track & Field Meet is predominantly made up of preliminary races, but don't tell that to East High School sprinter, Arria Minor, and Monarch High School pole vaulter, Max Manson.

Minor, who swept the sprint events (100m, 200m and 400m dashes) her freshman and sophomore years, is already well on her way to a three-peat performance.

On Thursday, Minor set a new Colorado prep state record in the 400 meter dash, with a time of 51.92 seconds. If you're thinking that's insanely fast -- it is. Not only is Minor now the fastest girl to ever run the event in Colorado, the time happens to be the fastest in the country posted this year.

Then, just hours later, the East Angel followed up that performance with a state record in the 200 meter event. After breaking the state record earlier this month, Minor beat her own time, crossing the finish line in 22.89 seconds.

On the field side of the day, Monarch junior and pole vaulter Max Manson made history. The Colorado high school pole vault state meet record had stood for more than three decades heading into the competition. Ironically, the title will still stay in the family.

Manson overcame his dad's state meet record in the event with an impressive 17 foot, 3.5 inch vault -- half an inch higher than his father, Pat Manson, did at the state meet back in 1986.

"The actual jump felt completely slow motion," Max said. "I watched [the bar] skim my chest, and as I was falling, I saw it bouncing on the pegs, just praying, please stay up!"

"When he was a kid, he picked up his first pole, [and] you look ahead and think, well, maybe some day," Pat said. "But there are so many steps between that, and where he is today on the podium. As a dad, I'm ten times more proud to see his name on that [record] board."

Pat Manson still holds the Colorado prep pole vault record, with a vault of 17 feet, 7.5 inches. Max now has his eyes set on beating that -- and reaching an elusive 18 foot mark -- next year, in his senior season.

Day two of the Colorado State Track & Field Meet continues Friday and Saturday despite rain in the forecast.

