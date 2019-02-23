The Pepsi Center housed thousands of screaming fans, coaches and wrestlers for Day 2 of the 2019 wrestling state championship tournament on Friday night.



Entering the second day of competition, four wrestlers hit the mats for a chance that only 21 wrestlers have accomplished – four straight state championships in wrestling.

Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa), Theorius Robison (Pomona), Brendon Garcia (Pueblo County) and Andrew Alirez (Greeley West) all entered their semifinal match-ups with a chance at a four-peat.

After competition Friday only three will move on defeating their opponents, while Pomona's Theorius Robison was upset in overtime by Regis Jesuit sophomore Antonio Segura by pin 7:27 into the match.

Segura will now face Legacy's Joey Joiner in the 5A 145-pound final Saturday night.

Ponderosa's Cohlton Schultz earned a pin in 35 seconds to advance to the final against Legacy's Colin Lavell, who also won by pin 1:54 into his match.



Schultz remains undefeated, and even more impressive hasn't dropped a single point to an opponent over the entire 2019 season.

All the wrestlers that entered the tournament with undefeated records will battle in the finals for a state championship including: Jayce Bauer (County Line), Michael Atencio (Rye), Amos Wilson (Glenwood Springs), Holt Brashears (Salida), Isaiah Salazar (Windsor), Dominick Serrano (Windsor), Chris Fasano (Pueblo County), Andrew Alirez (Greeley West), Zion Freeman (Pueblo East), Andy Garcia (Pueblo East) and Hunter Tobiasson (Grand Junction) and Cohlton Schultz (Ponderosa).



