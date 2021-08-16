Broncos host high school athletes for fall media day

Fall sport student-athletes from more than 30 high schools participated in the annual event at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — Another high school sports year is upon us!

The Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the Denver Broncos hosted their third-annual media day on Monday. Fall sport student-athletes from more than 30 high schools around the state traveled to Empower Field at Mile High to participate.

Among them were coaches and players from 16 football programs, all of which competed in last year's playoffs. Those teams participated in stadium tours, photo shoots and press conference interviews with members of the media.

All non-football fall sports were also represented, including: cross country, field hockey, boys golf, gymnastics, boys soccer, softball, spirit, boys tennis, unified bowling and girls volleyball.

The event was emceed by Kevin Shaffer of Colorado Preps.

