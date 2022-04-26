Denver Christian girls soccer team earns a statement win, rolls past Front Range Christian

The Thunder score eight goals in a huge 2A victory

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Christian Thunder just absolutely made a statement. They are absolutely a top team in the state.

The Thunder handed Front Range Christian (the number two ranked team in the 2A division) their first loss of the season in a massive way.

Their 8-2 victory was loud and they showcased their skills and many star players on the field.

Junior Courtney Johnson had the most spectacular goal of the day, which could very well end up as the Honor Roll top play of the week.

Johnson pulled up and launched a rocket shot from 32 yards out that perfectly fit above the outstretched glove of the Front Range Christian goalkeeper and just under the crossbar.

The six-goal victory for the number three ranked team in Colorado's 2A division should and will be noticed by teams across the state.

> Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week to win the Swag Chain? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.