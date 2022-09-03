Denver East claims 5A hockey crown

The Angels dethroned back-to-back state champion Valor Christian in the Class 5A title game on Tuesday night.

DENVER — There's a first time for everything -- perhaps that's why this tastes so sweet.

The Denver East hockey team captured its first hockey state title in program history on Tuesday night with a 6-3 victory over back-to-back champion Valor Christian in the Class 5A title game at Ball Arena.

Players like Joseph Capra and Connor Hasse stood out with their incredible play for three full periods. The win cements East as the first-ever DPS team to win a hockey state championship.

The Angels finish their remarkable state championship-winning season with a 20-1-1 record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.